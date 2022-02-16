Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $2,514,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

