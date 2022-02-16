Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 130.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $804.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

