AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Argus

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by Argus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

