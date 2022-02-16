Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
