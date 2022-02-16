Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Natixis bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

