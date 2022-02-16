Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

