Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

