Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.25.

AFRM stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

