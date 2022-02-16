AFREN (OTCMKTS:AFRNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AFREN (OTCMKTS:AFRNF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. AFREN shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.