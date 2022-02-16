Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.77 and traded as high as C$34.76. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$34.48, with a volume of 30,493 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a market cap of C$671.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

