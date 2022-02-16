AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 760,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,935. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AGCO by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

