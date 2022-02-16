Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $44.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
