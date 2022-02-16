Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $44.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

