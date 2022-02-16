Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACGBY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

