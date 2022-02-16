AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

