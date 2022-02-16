Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $27,192.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,330.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,217.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,402.50.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,372.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,784.00.

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

