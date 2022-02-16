Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.28. 871,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Airbnb by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

