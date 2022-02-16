Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $218.78. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

