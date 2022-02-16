Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $218.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

