Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $180.07, but opened at $186.49. Airbnb shares last traded at $183.30, with a volume of 164,581 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.45.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,529,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

