AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.99 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.43). 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.92.
AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)
