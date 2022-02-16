AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.99 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.43). 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.92.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.