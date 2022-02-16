Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $896-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.42 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.82-5.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

AKAM stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. 49,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

