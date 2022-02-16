Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $896-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.42 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.82-5.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,757. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

