Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.39

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 7603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

A number of research firms have commented on AKU. National Bank Financial cut shares of Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.47 million. Analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.