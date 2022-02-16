Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 195.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.88. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.