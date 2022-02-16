Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,634,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

