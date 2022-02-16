Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 300,000 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,868 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

