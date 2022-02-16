Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,961 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.