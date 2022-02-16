Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FNF opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

