Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0574

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $231.71 million and approximately $318.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00286010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00076807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00092091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,879,335 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

