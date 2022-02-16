Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,034 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 62,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

