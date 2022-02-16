Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$47.01 and a 12 month high of C$55.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.1500003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

