Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$47.01 and a 12 month high of C$55.42.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.1500003 EPS for the current year.
