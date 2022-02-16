Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

