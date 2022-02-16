Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,279. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $866.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

