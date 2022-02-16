Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,279. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $866.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
