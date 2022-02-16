Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7.5% yr/yr to ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. 1,991,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,058. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

