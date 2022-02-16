Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,500 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.58. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

