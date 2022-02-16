Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 35.8% in January

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of -4.63.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

