Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

