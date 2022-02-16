Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $165.74

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.74 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.03). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.10), with a volume of 6,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.55. The stock has a market cap of £94.75 million and a P/E ratio of 39.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

