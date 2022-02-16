Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

