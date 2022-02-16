Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.76 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,505,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,468. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alteryx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.