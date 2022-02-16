Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $70.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after purchasing an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

