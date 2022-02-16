Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alteryx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alteryx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alteryx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

