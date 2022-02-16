Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

