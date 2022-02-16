Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $16,673,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $68,727,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

