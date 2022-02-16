American Finance Trust (AFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,448,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 925,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,365,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 659,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 165,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

