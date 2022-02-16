American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.81 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

