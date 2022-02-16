American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 198.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Software by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.