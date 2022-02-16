Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.06

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.06 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.26). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95.
About Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)
See Also
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.