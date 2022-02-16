AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AME stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

