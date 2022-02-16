Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 111,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,067. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

