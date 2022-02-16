Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of ADI opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

